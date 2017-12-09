Dennis A. Brooks

Dennis “Denny” Andrew Brooks of Jerry City, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Wood County Hospital at the age of 57.

Denny was born in Findlay, Ohio, on May 11, 1960 to Roy C. and Mary L. (Stephenson) Brooks. He graduated from Elmwood High School in 1978, where he proudly played basketball and baseball. It was at Elmwood High where he met the love of his life, Terri Tracy, at the tender age of 15. Denny and Terri were married on June 30, 1978 in Bowling Green and were blessed with 39 beautiful years of marriage.

Denny was most proud of the family that he and Terri built together: daughters, Molly (DJ) Burdette of Pemberville and Ashley (Scott) Strausbaugh of Fostoria; and son, Andrew (Ashleigh) Brooks of Brunswick.

Denny treasured Sunday dinners spent with his children and seven grandchildren who he loved more than life itself: Addisyn, Avery and Miller Burdette; and Ella, Katelyn, Cassius and Cooper Strausbaugh. His grandchildren will cherish the memories of Papa’s backwards high fives, yummy rolled tacos and homemade French fries, ornery smiles and jokes, his cheerful “Hey, Man!” greeting and his loving kisses and hugs.

Denny is survived by his beloved wife; children; grandchildren; brother, Ken (Deb) Brooks of Wayne; sister, Brenda (Buck) Anderson of Bloomdale; mother-in-law, Janet (Deerwester) Tracy of Bowling Green; and many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, William Tracy.

Denny was employed at AVI Food Systems in Findlay for 22 years where he worked as the warehouse manager. When his children were young, he was active in the Cygnet Little League Association where he coached softball and baseball.

He enjoyed cooking for his family, cheering on the Browns and the Indians, playing poker, watching the Grand Ole Opry and playing “sock” fetch with his special Sheltie, Shiloh.

Denny will always be remembered for his gentleness, remarkable sense of humor, love for the simple things in life and heart of gold.

Friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, December 11, 2017.

Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township, Wood County.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made to www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

