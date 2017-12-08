Nancy L. Marker, 72, of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday evening, December 5, 2017 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo.

She was born October 6, 1945 in Findlay to the late William E. and Hazel I. (Kimble) Carman. She married Danny J. Marker Sr. and he preceded her in death July 19, 2014.

Surviving are three children, Brian (Robin) Marker, Tiffin, Angel (Paul) Myers, Perrysburg, and Shane Marker, Fostoria; many grand and great grandchildren; sister, Emma Seitz, Sandusky; and a brother, Bert Carman, Fostoria.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Violet Marker; son, Danny J. Marker Jr.; brother, Butch Carman; and grandchildren, Jamie Charles Cooley and Amesha Renee Cooley.

Nancy had worked at the former Atlas Crankshaft, Fostoria, Harvard Industries, Tiffin, and was a newspaper route carrier for the Bowling Green Sentinel, Fostoria Review Times and Toledo Blade.

She was a graduate of Fostoria High School and will be remembered as a hard working, giving person.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 10 at HOENING FUNERAL HOME, 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. William A. Bentley presiding. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Portage Twp., Wood County.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society c/o the funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

