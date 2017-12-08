Mary Ellen Smith, 87, of Fostoria, Ohio, went to be with her Lord, husband and loved ones on Thursday, December 07, 2017 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

She was born June 14, 1930 in Hamenburg, Ohio to Clarence and Ruth V. (Cook) Hunt. She married Gerold E. Smith on January 4, 1947 in Napoleon, Ohio. He died Jan. 10, 2008.

Mary Ellen is survived by a son, Gerold E. Smith Jr. of Fostoria; daughters, Cynthia Litton and Melinda Parks, both of Fostoria; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Cook, of Texas, and Fred Bomer, of Russia, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Patricia Parks; brother, Dean Hunt; sister, Carolyn Kingery; and one great grandchild.

A homemaker, Mary Ellen loved her family, music of all kinds and helping others.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 11, 2017 at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio, with the Rev. Allen Minton officiating. There will be no visitation.

Burial will take place at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

