Mary Ruth Crandall, 77, of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born November 4, 1940 in Cleveland to the late Glen M. and Miriam E. (Reinheimer) Haas. She married Allan C. Crandall on June 2, 1979 at Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville, Ohio, and he survives her in Fostoria.

She also leaves behind, and cherishing her memory are children, Carla (Tom) Lyberg, of Altamonte Springs, Fla, John (Regina) Myers, of Mt. Vernon, OH, Mindy (Pat) Phillips of Maumee, OH, Kevin M. (Rhonda) Crandall, of Rochelle, IL, Arin (Deanna) Crandall, of Cumming, GA, Kip (Nancy) Crandall, of Oregon, IL, Shane (Holly) Crandall, of Pekin, IL, and Kyle (Krista) Crandall, of Seattle, WA; 19 grandchildren; and one brother, John G. (Sue) Haas, of Canton, OH.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, James Walter Myers.

Mary Ruth was a 1958 Woodville High School graduate. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University in 1962, where she was also a member of the Phi Mu Sorority.

She taught part time at Tiffin East and Fostoria City Schools, and was at Hopewell Loudon for 20 + years where she was also Athletic Director and Dean of Students, and served as well on the Hopewell Loudon Board of Education.

She was a member of the “NWOIOAAA” Northwest Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Association, and Ohio Athletic Association where she was secretary for several years, and was named “2000 Ohio Athletic Director of the year”. She was also a member of the Seneca County retired teachers and a former member of the Business & Professional Woman (BPW).

Mary Ruth was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria and formerly President of church council. She enjoyed playing bridge, “Life Master” and traveled for bridge tournaments.

She also enjoyed time spent with her “YaYa Girls” and enjoyed sharing her and Al’s time share with family and friends.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline Street, Fostoria, and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at Hope Lutheran Church, 151 W. Center Street, Fostoria, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Larry Knigga, officiating.

She will be laid to rest privately in Woodville Township Cemetery, Woodville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

