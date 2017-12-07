Brice Arnett, 96 of Fostoria, died at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at St. Catherine’s Care Center in Fostoria.

Born in Magoffin County, KY. on August 30, 1921, he was the son of the late Elbert and Martha (Williams) Arnett.

Brice married Gladia A. Holbrook on March 23, 1942 in Salyersville, Kentucky. She preceded him in death on October 10, 2004.

He is survived by two daughters, Susan F. Arnett, Cambellsville, KY and Brenda (Fred) Elchert, New Riegel, OH; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a sister, Bessie Deaton, Nicholsville, KY.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jack C. Arnett; two sisters, Tressie Ritchey and Birdie Clemons; and two brothers, Radar and Jolly Arnett.

Brice retired from Chrysler Automotive in Fostoria and Indiana.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

He enjoyed building things, woodworking, fixing cars and fishing with his grandsons at Lake Erie.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017 at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. William Schultz officiating.

Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to: StombaughBatton.com.

Comments

comments