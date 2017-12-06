Richard P. Heater, 72 of Fostoria, passed away at his home on Monday, December 4, 2017.

There will no visitation or services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Bridge Home Health & Hospice 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio, in memory of Richard P. Heater.

Hoening & Son Funeral Home, Fostoria has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments