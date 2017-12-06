LeRoy B. Coleman, 71 of Tiffin, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 4, 2017 at The Willows at Willard.

He was born on October 18, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Gerald S. and Marguerite R. (Steyer) Coleman. On October 24, 1970, in St. Mary Catholic Church, he married Doris I. Kimmet.

Survivors include his wife, Doris of Tiffin; sons, Brian (Duana) Coleman and Matt (Jamie) Coleman, both of Tiffin; daughter, Amy (Rusty) Heinsman of Lawrenceburg, IN; brothers, Gerald (Carol) Coleman of Tiffin, Lynn Coleman of Fostoria, Kevin (Deb) Coleman of Fostoria, Ritchie (Edna) Coleman of Fostoria, Stephen (Sandy) Coleman of Fostoria, Jeff Coleman of Fremont and Gerard Coleman of Fostoria; sisters, Karen (John) Emerine of Alvada and Colleen (Fred) Reinhart of Tiffin; and seven grandchildren, Bria and Branyan Coleman, Blake, Kate and Tucker Coleman and Andrew and Meghan Heinsman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Cheryl Kimmet and Dalene Coleman.

LeRoy graduated in 1964 from Lakota High School. After high school, he served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War from January 25, 1966 to November 30, 1967, receiving the Purple Heart.

He worked at National Electrical Carbon Corp. in Fostoria for 35 ½ years, retiring in 2000, and was a member of the United Veterans Council, AmVets Post #48, New Riegel, American Legion Post #354, Knights of Columbus #608, Disabled American Veterans and the V.F.W. Post #2858 where he held offices.

He was on the Tiffin Park and Recreation Board, volunteered at St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharist Minister, usher, lector, lead the Rosary, on the pastoral council, helped with Bingo and the festival and was on the bereavement committee.

LeRoy taught flag etiquette and military funeral honors to area schools, coached wresting at Calvert, coached baseball for recreational leagues and Tiffin City Leagues and was a Cleveland Indian fan and season ticket holder for more than 15 years.

LeRoy was active in the community and loved spending time with his family, especially watching his children and grandchildren in their sporting events.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at St. Mary Catholic Church. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to Mass.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the United Veterans Council.

Friends may visit with the family from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419-447-2424). A Christian Wake Service will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, a local Veteran’s Group or to Calvert Catholic Schools.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments