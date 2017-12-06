Alton G. Nighswander, 83 of Fostoria, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Blanchard Valley Health Care Center in Findlay.

Alton was born on September 19, 1934 in Fort Seneca to the late Vaughn W. and Dorothy (Russell) Nighswander. He married Darlene (Jeanette) in Clyde on December 24, 1953 and she preceded him in death on December 31, 2007.

Survivors include a daughter, Bridget (Jim) Gates of Republic; a son, Scott (Cara) Nighswander of Waterville; seven grandchildren, Mike, Rachael, Shi, Jessica, Nikki, James and Lena; seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Damon, Tyler, Mataya, Jake, Evan and Carson, with one on the way; and his companion, Phyllis Coleman of Fremont.

Alton retired from Basic Refractories as a chemist in the research center where he was involved with their Quarter century club. Alton enjoyed wintering in Englewood, Florida. He was a 1953 graduate of Bettsville High School and a 1959 graduate of Florida Southern in Lakeland, Florida.

Alton was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.

Alton was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, David Nighswander; a grandson, Aaron; a great-granddaughter, London; and his twin brother, Allen Nighswander.

Funeral services for Alton will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the Hopewell Church of God with Pastor Terry Steinhauer officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will also be on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services on Thursday at Pleasant Union cemetery in Old Fort with military honor’s being rendered by the United Veterans Council.

The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to F.A.C.T., the Hopewell Church of God or to the Ronald McDonald House.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments