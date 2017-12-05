Gary W. Snavely, 68 of Fostoria, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017 at Whitehouse Country Manor, Whitehouse, OH.

He was born July 25, 1949 to the late Burdette and Rosemary (Theis) Snavely. He married Pam Schafer and they later divorced.

Survivors include his daughter, Kerri Bryan; grandchildren, Landen, Rowen, Rylan and Rivers of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law, Joe Wolfe of Findlay; and his faithful canine companion, “Mr. Magoo.”

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Wolfe.

Gary was a graduate of St. Wendelin High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.’

A Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017 at the American Legion Hall in Bradner, OH.

