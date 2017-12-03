Mary K. Stevenson, 89 of Fostoria, Ohio died Saturday, December 2, 2017 at her home.

She was born August 18, 1928 in Tiffin, Ohio to George & Pauline (Myers) Musselman.

She married William L. Stevenson in 1948 in Tiffin, Ohio.

Mary is survived by her husband William L. Stevenson of Fostoria, daughters Diane (Mark Hitchings) Mankin of Fostoria & Mimi (Chris) Baxter of Woodville, son Richard (Nancy) Stevenson of Gulfport, MS, 9 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild.

She is preceded by her parents, sister Alice Snook, brothers Herbert & James Musselman and Great Grandson-Graham Koppus.

Mary Retired from General Electric in Tiffin after 39 years of service. A 1946 Graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School she was a member of the Fostoria Moose, Eagles & Am Vets.

Mary enjoyed dancing, traveling and loved to socialize with people.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the

Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Terry Steinhauer officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 5, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to ProMedica Hospice or Hopewell Church of God.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments