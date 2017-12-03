Francis “Frank” J. Findlay, Jr., age 75, of Kansas, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday (Dec. 1, 2017) surrounded by his loving family at St. Catherine’s Manor in Fostoria. He was born on Jan. 24, 1942 in Point Place to the late Francis J. & Catherine (Moroffko) Findlay, Sr. Frank married Bonnie Elliott on Nov. 25, 1966 at the Scott Trinity United Methodist Church near Risingsun.

Surviving Frank are his loving wife of 51 years, Bonnie; daughters, Amy(Kerry) Conrad of Risingsun, Joan (Bill) Carpenter of Swanton, Barbara (Bob) Fischer of Waldport, Oregon; brother, Edward (Janice) Findlay of Temperance, Michigan; grandchildren, Craig, Carlee, and Caris Conrad, Heather (Scott) Biddle, Ariel, and Jonathan Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Maycee, Astrid, and Ramona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis & Catherine; and brothers, Leon, Robert, and Richard.

Frank was a 1960 graduate of Rodgers High School in Toledo, and then served his country proudly in the Army where he was on the drill team and honor guard. He then worked as a supervisor at Ex-Cello in Fostoria, was a custodian for Lakota Schools, and was the owner and operator of Franks Fly’s and Lure Company. Frank was a past president of Camp Sabroske, past president of the Seneca County Archeological Society, and an honorary member of the Mohawk Native American Tribe where he would attend Pow-Wow’s. He attended Scott Trinity United Methodist Church, where he participated on the Dart Ball team, coached 7th- and 8th-grade boys basketball at Lakota for many years, and was a collector of rare antiquities that he would then re-sell at the flea market in Findlay. Among many hobbies Frank enjoyed arrowhead hunting, playing basketball, garage sale hunting, fishing, playing cards, shooting pool, following Nascar, morning coffee gatherings with his friends, and most of all spending time with his family.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 5, 2017) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday (Dec. 6, 2017) from 10-11 a.m. at Scott-Trinity United Methodist Church near Risingsun, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Marla Brown officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

A bereavement luncheon will immediately follow at Scott Trinity United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Scott Trinity Church, the Kansas Fire Department, or to Frank’s family. On-line condolences may be sent to Frank’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

