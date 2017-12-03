Ethel Knettle, 98 of Fostoria, died Friday, December 1, 2017 at the Independence House, Fostoria.

She was born October 6, 1919 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Eli & Margaret (Smith) King.

She married Ralph Knettle February 3, 1968 in Tiffin, Ohio, he died February 14, 2005.

Ethel is survived by step son Kenneth (Susan) Knettle of Fostoria, Step Daughter-Beatrice (Paul) Busack of Amsden, 9 Grandchildren, numerous Step Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren & Great Great Grandchildren, Daughter in law Ostella Baker of Fostoria.

She is preceded by her parents, son Edward Baker, daughter Janice Zadorski, Sisters Betty Haynes, Edith McClellan, Ruth Sayre and brother George King.

Ethel Retired from RCA in Findlay in 1976, was a member of the Fostoria Baptist Church and was a 1937 Graduate of Jackson Liberty High School.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Pastor Dan Hicks officiating.

Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Fostoria Baptist Church or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

