Dorothy Arlene Kidd, age 73, of Fostoria, passed away Friday, December 1, 2017 in her home with her family by her side.

She was born on July 24, 1944 in Belmont County, to the late Wayne Elerick and Martha Jane (Rainbow) Elerick-Arigoni. She married Donald J. Kidd on June 22, 1963 in Belmont County, and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2003.

She is survived by two daughters, Dorothy I. Kidd, of St. Clairsville, and Dawnette Albert, of Findlay; one son, Robert Kidd, of Fostoria; and one brother, Edward (Edith) Elerick, of Caledonia.

She was preceded in death by her son Donald E. Kidd; and step-dad, Leonard Arigoni.

At her family’s wishes, Dorothy will be laid to rest privately in New Athens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be considered to ProMedica Hospice.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made be made by visting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments