Joseph C. Groves, 56 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at his home.

He was born on May 29, 1961 in Fostoria to Albert and Velma (Bullock) Groves. He married Cindy Baxter on May 29, 2004 in Clearwater, Florida, and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, Joseph (Lindsey) Groves of Fort Dodge, Iowa; daughter, Dawn Groves of Richfield, Utah; stepson, Jeremy (Cori) Duryea of Fostoria; stepdaughters, Jennifer Duryea of Defiance and April (Ryan) Ross of Fostoria; brother, Charles (Michelle) Groves of Fostoria; sister, Kathleen (Rick) Smith of Van Wert; and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Joseph was formerly a self-employed welder and a past member of the Fostoria United Sportsmen Club and the American Legion.

He loved trapping, fishing and hunting.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, December 4, 2017 at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, with Chaplain Kathy Fenimore officiating. Visitation will be one-hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

