Joseph A. Lopez

Joseph A. “Joe” Lopez, 67 of Fostoria, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at his home.

He was born December 7, 1949 in Fostoria to the late Gusto S. “Gus” and Maria Guadalupe (Flores) Lopez. He married Helen (Torres) Rice. They divorced and she survives in Columbus.

Also surviving are six children, Linda Lopez of Fostoria, Lisa (Bill) Bragg of TN, Laura Lopez of Fostoria, Fran Lopez of Fostoria, Joe Lopez of Columbus and Andrew Lopez of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters, M. Rebecca “Becky” (Frank) Malagon of Fostoria, Christina “Tina” DeLaRosa of Fostoria and Virginia “Ginny” (Richard) Lopez de Holien of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Lopez.

Joe retired from Allied-Signal, Fostoria, as a cold former. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church and enjoyed visiting his friends at the Smokehouse.

Memorial visitation is Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 1, 2017 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. The Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. in the church.

A luncheon and gathering will follow in the Parish Hall.

Memorial are suggested to Hoening & Son Funeral Home towards funeral expenses.

