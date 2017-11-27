George Myron Cervantes, 84, of Fostoria, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday November 22, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center of Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, surrounded by his loving family and younger sister Linda.

He was born August 15, 1933 in Fremont to the late Ramon and Raquel (Frausto) Cervantes. He married Thelma Kaye McDonald on May 2, 1953 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Findlay, and she preceded him in death December 18, 2007.

Surviving are his loving four daughters, Rhonda Jane (Garland) Johnson Jr., Fostoria; Linda Kaye (Jon) Hill, Arcadia; Debra Lynne (late Keith) Eisenhauer, Fostoria; and Laurel Anne (Richard) May, Fostoria; blessed with 13 grandchildren, Heather Cramer, Ryan Johnson, Rachael King, Wesley Fosnaugh, Haley Coppus, Hilary Doll, Torence Thompson, Heath Hill, Royce Johnson, Justin Eisenhour, Abra Thompson, Keeley and Claire May; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandkids all whom he cherished and treasured memories with; sisters, Marge (late J. Charles) Macias, Springfield; and Linda (late Art) Lewandowski, Seal Beach, California. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and Salvador; grandson, Matthew Thompson; and son-in-law, Keith Eisenhauer, all whom he cherished and treasured memories.

In his early years George worked for Jack Snyder Construction, Findlay and crafted the skill of carpentry. He had worked at the Fostoria Foundry and retired from General Dynamics, Lima Tank Plant in 1994 after 30 years as a skilled tradesman. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Wendelin High School and faithful member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church.

He enjoyed travelling, basketball, football, golfing, watching cowboy movies and dancing with Thelma. He gave unselfishly to his family, friends and even a stranger. He could make you laugh about life and enjoyed socializing.

Visitation is Wednesday November 29, 2017 from 9-10 am at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with the Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Rosary will be prayed at 10 am at church. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery and a luncheon will then take place in the parish hall.

Memorials are suggested to charity of family’s choice c/o funeral home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments