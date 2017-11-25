Stephen R.A. Carr, 69, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio.

He was born to Robert S. and Myrtle J. (Tigner) Carr. He married Mary Tiell and they divorced. He married Patricia A. (Spires) Harris on July 4, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Surviving are his wife, Trish; mother, Myrtle Carr of Risingsun, Ohio; sons, Brian (Brandy) Carr of Bowling Green, Ohio, Chris (Sonia) Carr of Carey, Ohio, Doug (Wendy) Carr of Wayne, Ohio; stepson, Chad (Angel) Harris of Fostoria, Ohio; stepdaughters, Tammy (Joe) Schlagheck of Maumee, Ohio, Shelley Harris of St. Mary’s, Ohio; sisters, Cheryl Bear of Fostoria, Ohio, Deborah (Glenn) Payne of Risingsun, Ohio, Kimberly (Nicholas) Hartman of Fostoria, Ohio, Amy Roy of Fostoria, Ohio, Tonya (Brian) Warren of Fostoria; sister-in-law, Colleen Carr of Risingsun, Ohio, Dee Carr of Bradner, Ohio; grandchildren, Brandon (Teysha) Downs, Shelbey Carr, Trevor Carr, Bradon Crozier, Jared Crozier, Connor Carr, Myranda Carr, Meghan Carr, Joe Oren, Sabrina Harris, Chandler Harris, Colten Harris, Suni Torrez, Izzabella LeGrand; and great grandson, Zayn Myers.

Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Robert; brothers, James Carr, Jeffrey Carr; sister, Tracy McIntyre; and stepson, Phillip Harris.

Stephen was a 1968 Graduate of Lakota High School. He worked for Atlas Crankshaft and Shaftech Ltd both in Fostoria, Ohio. He enjoyed going to casinos and watching football, especially the Denver Broncos and Michigan Wolverines. He also enjoyed landscaping and had made a beautiful waterfall feature in his yard.

Friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery near Bradner, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Barndt Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to Stephen’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

