Elvon Ray Garner Jr., 62, of Fostoria, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at St. Luke’s Mercy Medical Center in Maumee, Ohio.

He was born on October 5, 1955 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Elvon Ray and Elsie Ellen (Craig) Garner, Sr. He married Julie A. Walters on October 20, 1990 in Wayne, Ohio.

Surviving are his loving wife of 27 years, Julie; daughters, Heather (Kenneth Rickard) Tanner of Fostoria, Ohio, Crystal (Kevin) Boyles of North Baltimore, Ohio, Brandy (Mitchell) Jordan of Cygnet, Ohio, Dolly Fite of Risingsun, Ohio; brothers, James Garner of Bloomdale, Ohio, Mike (Sue) Garner of Cygnet, Ohio; sisters, Susan (Jerry) Keaton of Cygnet, Ohio, Barbara (Rick) Galbraith of Bloomdale, Ohio, Annette (Bobby) Jordan of Bloomdale, Ohio, Dianna (Rick) Ward of Pemberville, Ohio; grandchildren, Austin Boyles, Mishelle, Christopher and Hannah Jordan, Cole and Colin Prater, Gracie Rickard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvon and Elsie; son-in-law, Dennis Fite; and a brother, Bob Biller.

Elvon was retired from Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay, Ohio. He was a member of Praise Chapel Church in North Baltimore, Ohio. He enjoyed putting puzzles together, watching WWE wrestling, eating McDouble’s, Milky Way’s, drinking D-Q milkshakes, and most of all tormenting his wife.

Elvon was always the life of the party and would sing to anyone who would listen.

Friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3 p.m. Monday with Pastor Norman Wheeler and Pastor Jon Rhinehart officiating. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery near Wayne, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Barndt Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to Elvon’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

