Larry B. Litton, 66 of Fostoria, passed away Monday afternoon, November 20, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was born March 8, 1951 in Carey to the late Ernest and Anna Myrtle (Conley) Litton. He married Terrie S. Kimble July 6, 1998 in Bay Minette, Alabama, and she survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are four children, Matthew C. Litton of Sycamore, Justin S. (Audra) Litton of Bowling Green, Stanley F. Strickland Jr. of Fostoria and Nickolas J. (Libby) Strickland of Bloomdale; seven grandchildren, Cameron Deiter, Meric Herge, Landon Deiter, Daemyn X. Strickland, Kiera M. Strickland, Bentley X. Strickland and Ali V.J. Strickland; brother, Sam (Marilyn) Litton of Columbus; sisters, Sue Litton of Tiffin and Judy (Steven) Frederick and Cathy Dolch, both of Carey; and former wife, Kay Moore of Sycamore.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Faye I. Park.

Larry was a 1969 graduate of Mohawk High School, Sycamore, before serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era where he was stationed in Germany. He worked at the Union Carbide, Fostoria, for 15 years and then retired from Whirlpool, Findlay, after 29 years of service and most recently helped at the Fostoria Junction.

Larry loved to golf and had belonged to Lakeland golf course where he golfed for more than 30 years. He enjoyed vacation trips to Florida, was an avid reader, played cards and had a deep passion for his motorcycle.

Visitation is Sunday, November 26, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria.

The Fostoria United Veteran’s will conduct military honors at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 in the Veteran’s Memorial Chapel of Fountain Cemetery. Burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to charity of the donor’s choice.

