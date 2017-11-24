Annabelle E. Steward

Annabelle Eileen Steward, 86 of Port Huron, Michigan, passed away on November 20, 2017, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 25, 2017 in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Visiting hours will take place on Friday, November 24, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday an hour prior to services.

Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Port Huron Township, Michigan.

To view the obituary and share memories, visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com.

Comments

comments