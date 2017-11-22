Theresa A. Kirk (Wonderly), 91, passed away at Birchaven Village on Monday, November 20, 2017. She was surrounded by her loving family and left this world gracefully, much like how she lived her life.

Born in Tiffin, Ohio on January 12, 1926, to the late Sarah and Albert Wonderly, Theresa spent her childhood years in Risingsun, along with her seven siblings. As with many of that generation, Theresa endured the hardships of WWII, which included the loss of her beloved brother, Thomas, who was killed on the first day of the Battle of the Bulge. Happier years followed.

She would go on to fall in love with Robert W. Kirk, a WWII veteran, and they would have six children together. Throughout their 67 years of marriage, Theresa and Bob enjoyed residency in Perrysburg, Findlay, and Sanibel Island, Florida.

Theresa is survived by a sister, Kathleen (Alvin) Faeth; and five children, James (Rebecca) Kirk, Joseph (Diana) Kirk, Rebecca Sue (Dirk) Ewing, Richard (Sabrina) Kirk, and Catherine (Dennis) Smith.

Also surviving are 23 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

A son, William Kirk, preceded her in death, as did her husband, Robert “Bob” Kirk; granddaughter, Kimberly Kirk; and six siblings, Mary Alice Wonderly, Albert Wonderly, Thomas Wonderly, Rose Gabel, Paul Wonderly, and John Wonderly.

Those who knew Theresa would attest for her passion for faith, family, community, and sport. She was a dedicated member of the St. Michael the Archangel Parish, and in her younger years, gave selflessly to a number of charitable and civic endeavors, including: the St. Michael’s Parish Council, City Mission, the Marlesta Nursing Home, the Blanchard Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and the St. Anthony’s Orphanage in Toledo.

A diabetic, Theresa also helped found the Northwest Ohio Diabetic Children’s Trust, which, among other things, funds a camp for children battling diabetes.

Family gatherings and, the inevitable group photos, were cherished moments for Theresa. Whether dispensing advice to her grandchildren or a chocolate to a great-grandchild, Theresa had the power of making you feel valued and important. A competitor at heart, Theresa also saw the benefit of sport to the human condition. She enjoyed the game of golf and, on any given Saturday, few would dare challenge her dedication to Notre Dame football.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. (with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m.) on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. A Mass of Christian Burial, to be officiated by dear friend Monsignor Michael Hohenbrink, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2017 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay.

Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Theresa’s name be made to either the St. Michael the Archangel Parish Fund or the Northwest Ohio Diabetic Children’s Trust c/o Old Fort Bank, 15030 Flag City Drive, Findlay, OH 45840.

