Ruth E. Keckler, 70 of Fostoria, died 6:08 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at Toledo Promedica Hospital.

She was born Dec. 27, 1946 in Fostoria to the late Charles and Beatrice Black. She married John F. Miller who died July 2, 1980. Later, she married Charles Keckler who is also deceased.

Ruth is survived by six children, John Miller Jr. of Fostoria, Rebecca Miller of Findlay, Iva (Randy) Bowden of Gilboa, Melissa Miller and Berry Miller, both of Fostoria, and Jerome (Jenny) Miller of Hoytville.

The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice or the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

