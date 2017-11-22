Deliah Marie Wagar

Deliah “Dee” Marie (Hickle) Wagar, 73 of Fostoria, passed away at 5 a.m. Monday, November 20, 2017 at her home.

She was born March 4, 1944 in Fremont to the late Donna R. Hickle and Jessie Marie and Leroy Hickle.

She married Billy Joe Bethel and he precedes her in death. She then married Kenneth Miles and later married Robert Wagar and they divorced.

Surviving are her four children, Christina (Michael) Brown of Fostoria, Billy Joe (Charlene) Bethel of Belle Center, Melissa (Joseph) Mason of Fostoria and Aaron (Jennifer) Miles of Fostoria; step-son, Robbie Wagar of Columbus; step-daughter, Heather Miles of Fostoria; brother, Tommy (Judy) Hickle of Bettsville; companion of 18 years, Danny Fey of Fostoria; grandchildren, Sunshine Wildman, Michelle Bullock, Robert Bullock Jr., Jonathan Brown, Sarah Brown, Ashley Gomez, Jeremy Bethel, Annie Risner, Joshua Bethel, Charlie Bethel, Deliah Pioch, Tony Womack Jr., Stephen Womack, Brandon Cichowshi, Chance Mason, Dakota Mason, Andrew Miles, Dominick Miles, Aaron Miles Jr. and Cheyenne Miles; 26 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Miles and eight siblings.

Dee was a free lance artist who was known for her oil paintings in which she won many awards. She had worked at the laundry mat on Perry Street for many years.

She was a very spiritual lady and loved the outdoors, especially gardening. Dee was everyone’s “favorite” aunt and loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. She always told her family treat others how you want to be treated.

A celebration of life service will take place at her daughter’s place of business on Sunday, November 26, 2017 from 1-3 p.m. at 115 W. Center St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ProMedica Dorothy Kern Cancer Center, Fremont c/o Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline Street, Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

