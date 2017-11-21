Troy J. Schmitz

Troy James Schmitz, 25 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Bascom, Ohio.

He was born April 9, 1992 in Seneca County, Ohio, to Timothy and Pamala (Bruning) Schmitz.

He is survived by his parents, Tim and Pam Schmitz of Fostoria; brother, Tyler Joseph (Ashley) Schmitz of Fostoria; paternal grandparents, Bernard and Jillian Schmitz of Tiffin; and maternal grandfather, Merlon Bruning of Pemberville.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sue Bruning.

Troy was employed at Palfleet in Tiffin where he worked as a mechanic and welder.

A 2011 graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School, he was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, trap and fish.

A celebration of life service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2017, with Rod Stahl officiating. A time of food and fellowship will follow services at at Venue 18, 11295 Ohio 18 in Fostoria.

Memorial may be made to the Schmitz family for a future Wildlife Preservation in memory of Troy.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Arrangements were handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria.

