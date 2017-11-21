Levi T. Smothers

Levi Thomas Smothers, 22 of Bradner, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at his home.

He was born on June 8, 1995 in Toledo, Ohio, to Lenny and Juanieta (Clouser) Smothers. He married Miranda Parker and they were divorced.

Surviving are his father, Lenn of Risingsun; mother and step-father, Juanieta and Ricardo Rodriguez of Perrysburg, Ohio; step-father, Kenneth Hohman of Risingsun, Ohio; sons, Carson Jesse and Conner Thomas Smothers; brothers, Lucas (Destiny) Smothers of Fostoria, Ohio, Dalton (Linda Keeran) Smothers of Bradner, Ohio, and Trever (April) Hohman of Oceanside, California; sisters, Julia (Patrick Combs II) Clouser of Bradner, Ohio, Sabrina Clouser of Fostoria, Ohio, Atricia Hohman of Fostoria, Ohio, Elizabeth (David) Beckley of Risingsun, Ohio, and Destiny Rodriguez of Perrysburg, Ohio; maternal-grandparents, Dean and Linda Mabus of Perrysburg, Ohio; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Levi was a 2013 graduate of Lakota High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. After leaving the Army, he worked in the construction industry.

He enjoyed working on cars but most of all he loved being with his two sons, Carson and Conner.

Family and friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Barndt Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to Levi’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

