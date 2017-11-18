Robert N. Feisel, 73 of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 16, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born December 9, 1943 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Albert and Melva (Brookover) Feisel. He married Bonnie Penny on September 12, 1965 at Hope Lutheran Church, Fostoria. Bonnie died November 23, 2009.

He survived by a daughter, Robin (Jeff) Grau of North Ridgeville; and grandchildren, Michael, Joseph and Matthew Grau.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; and sister, Judy Blausey.

A 1961 graduate of Fostoria High School, Robert retired in 1996 from Fostoria City Schools where he taught math and computer Science. Bob also was a part time professor at Findlay University, Owens & Terra Technical College.

He attended the U.S. Naval Academy and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from BGSU. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

He attended Hope Lutheran Church and was a member of the Saturday Night Music Group. He was also a Past Master of Fostoria Lodge #288 F&AM, Fostoria Council #90, Garfield Chapter #150 and Tiffin DeMolay & Commandery.

Bob was the Equipment Manager & Computer Scout for the FHS Football team for many years. He was a member of the Fostoria Community Band and the Tuba Group, Eagle Scout recipient and a Sharp Shooter in the Marine Corps.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria, Ohio. Rev. Dr. Larry Knigga will officiate.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 19, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio, where a Masonic Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:45 p.m.

Inurnment will be in Fountain Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Band or Music Program of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

