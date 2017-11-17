Cecil M. Vaughn, 91 of Fostoria, passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Independence House in Fostoria.

He was born March 18, 1926 in Porterdale, GA to the late William H. and Mattie G. (Lunsford) Vaughn. He married Donna J. Hunt on June 19, 1949 in Norwalk, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on May 9, 2009 after nearly 60 years of marriage.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Denelda F. Vaughn, of Fostoria.

He was also preceded in death by his first daughter, Christina Lee (Vaughn) Dickey in November of 1988; five brothers, Howard, Glen, William “Red” Jr., James, and Whalen; as well as four sisters, Sadie Wright, Fannie George, Addie Lue Alexander, and Syble (Tom) Lonsway.

Cecil was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran, having received the Purple Heart during the German occupation, for which we are forever a grateful nation.

He was a life member of the VFW Post #421, member of the American Legion Post 373, the DAV, Purple Heart Club, AARP, and PERS club.

Cecil was also a member of High Street United Methodist Church in Fostoria and a Red Cross volunteer. He was a boiler operator for Fostoria City Schools, retiring on December 31, 1991 after 10 years of service.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENINGFUNERAL HOME, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday with Pastor Jim Sharrett, officiating.

Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, Ohio where the Fostoria United Veterans will perform military honors.

Memorial contributions may be considered to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Denelda would like to extend a special note of appreciation to the staff of Independence House and Bridge Hospice for their outstanding care of dad.

Comments

comments