Kermit Gatrell

Kermit “Wayne” Gatrell, 70 of Fostoria, OH, died Sunday evening, November 12, 2017 in West Virginia.

He was born on October 3, 1947 in Ravenna, Ohio, to Kermit Eugene and Blanche (Duty) Gatrell. Wayne married Ellen S. Beers on May 8, 1971 in Fostoria, Ohio, and she survives.

Also surviving is his brother, Brett Gatrell of Fostoria; and sisters, Sonya (Dick) Zirger, Barbara Davis and Robin Gatrell, all of Fostoria, Melvena Clink and Connie Gartell, both of Findlay, Kathie (Steve) Balser of Scotia, NY, Tish (Frank) Greene of Ocala, FL, and Jannice (Bill) Wilson of Johnstown, OH.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sarah Gatrell; brother, Philip Gatrell; and sisters, Deanna Delph and Brenda Babb.

Wayne was a 1965 graduate of Fostoria High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran during Vietnam and retired from Cooper Tire in Findlay, Ohio, with more than 20 years of service. Prior to that, he worked at Atlas Crankshaft in Fostoria and Ralph Sherman Paving in Findlay.

Wayne was a member of the Fostoria United Sportsman’s Club, Life member of the Fostoria VFW and a member of the AMVETS in Fostoria.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria with the Pastor David Burdick officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the United Veteran’s Group of Fostoria.

Memorial visitation will be on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Caboose, Ramp & Platform Fund of the Rail Preservation Society of Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments