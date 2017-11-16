MS1 Harold E. Drenning, USNX1 Retired, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria.

Harold proudly and honorably served his country for 30 years in the U.S. Navy.

Harold was born on November 27, 1944 to Dallas A. Drenning Sr. and Mary Lou (Yoder) Drenning.

He is survived by brothers, David C. and Dennis Drenning; daughters, Kandi Drenning and Rhonda Butler; and step-son, Michael Oglesby.

Military honors will be provided at a later date.

Harold will be laid to rest in Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, Fla.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

