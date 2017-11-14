Kelly R. Harris

Kelly Rae Harris, 54 of Midlothian, IL, and formerly of Risingsun, passed away Monday evening, November 6, 2017 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL, after a tragic accident.

Kelly was born to Rachel Dissauer and the late H. Jay Needles on June 9, 1963 in Fostoria, OH. She married Bobby Harris in March of 1993 and he survives her in Midlothian, IL.

Also surviving Kelly are her children, Michael McGough Jr., Jason (Amanda) McGough and Amanda McGough, all of Akron, OH; her mother, Rachel Dissauer of Risingsun; brothers, David (Lynn) Hannigan, Robert (Malea) Hannigan and Stacey Hannigan, all of Risingsun, and Larry Hannigan of Fostoria; 13 nieces and nephews; and father of her children, Michael McGough Sr.

She was preceded in death by her natural father, H. Jay Needles; and step-father, Robert Dissauer, who adoringly raised her as his own.

Kelly grew up in Risingsun and graduated from Lakota High School in 1981. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and aunt.

Even though both she and her husband were blind, they lived totally independent in Midlothian, safety navigating the streets and mass transit until this horrible accident.

Kelly will always be remembered by her beautiful voice, disposition and lovely heart. Her singing was always requested at her Risingsun home church of St. Paul’s when she was able to visit.

Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church in Posen, IL, on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church on Union Street in Risingsun.

Memorials are requested to Pilot Dogs INC at 625 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43215.

Comments

comments