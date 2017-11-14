Jessica N. Poole, 35 of Tiffin, passed away Friday, October 27, 2017 at the St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

Jessica was born on April 7, 1982 in Lufkin, TX, to Gary Hatlay of Clyde and Sue Brown of Tiffin. She married Chucka Poole in Findlay on February 8, 2009 and he survives in Tiffin.

She is also survived by her children, Kaleb, Kaeden, Kasean and Keristin Hatlay and Chucka Poole Jr., all of Tiffin; two step-daughters, ShaBranna Poole of Toledo and Teontey Poole of Columbus; a grandson; two brothers, Gary (Cassie) Hatlay of Clyde and Joshua (Fela) Hatlay of Findlay; and a sister-in-law, Wendy Ross of Fremont.

Jessica was a homemaker and a graduate of Job Core. She earned her Medical Assistant Degree and also earned a Peer Recovery Certificate.

Jessica was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charlie (Helen) Brown; and paternal grandparents, Doyle (Helen) Hatlay.

A memorial service for Jessica will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin with the Rev. Rex King officiating. Visitation for family and friends will also be on Saturday, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. There will be no burial at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.

