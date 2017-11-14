James R. Copley passed November 11, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria Ohio.

He was born to C. Elizabeth “Betty” Gillespie and Robert L. Copley on January 13, 1934 in Helena, Ohio. Jim was married to Jean C. Hall on July 26, 1954.

He is survived by his daughters, Tighe (Kurt) Yovanoff, of Fort Collins, CO and Dianne (Todd Arbogast) Copley, of White River Junction, VT; grandchildren, Jennifer (Gilbert) Yeh, of New York City, NY, Brenna (David) Graham, of Denver, CO, Madalyn Yovanoff, of Philadelphia, PA, Rachel (James Laplante) Arbogast, of Springfield, VT and Andrew Dunn, of New York City, NY; and great grandchild, Tirion Yeh; brother and sister-In law, Bill and Patricia Copley; and brother, Roy.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Dunn; his sister, Maxine (Art) Shoemaker; his brother, Fred Copley; and his parents.

Jim went to school at Helena Grade School and Gibsonburg High School, graduating in 1951. After working at Libby Owens Ford in Toledo as a millwright, he served a Machine Repair Apprenticeship by Ford Motor Company in Fostoria from 1962 to 1966. Jim retired after thirty years at the Autolite Spark Plug Plant in Fostoria. During his time at Autolite he also served as President of UAW Local 533. After retirement, he was Executive Director of the West Central Area Labor Management Council which covered a six county area.

Jim was mechanically inclined, a leader, an organizer and he never met a stranger. Jim ran for state representative in 1978 and was politically active all his life. He volunteered many years for a number of community and church organizations. Some of them include the Wood County Board of Health (1978-1992); Board of Trustees of the Wood Country Public Library (1977-1991); served on committees and the Board of Directors for the Spark Plug Federal Credit Union (1965-1991), served on the Board of Trustees of the Fostoria Community Hospital (1972-1981); served on the Board and on a Committee of Fostoria United Way, and served Marriage Encounter in a number of roles for many years.

In recent years, he organized reunions and gatherings of people from Helena and Rollersville and was very active with FACT (Financial Aid for Cancer Treatment).

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. Fostoria. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ron Merritt, officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be considered to FACT (Financial Aid for Cancer Treatment), a charity that was dear to him.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments