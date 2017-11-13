Dona Lynn Williams, 71 of Findlay, died Nov. 11, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Maumee.

She was born April 30, 1946 in Fostoria. She was married and divorced to the late Harold F. Williams of North Baltimore, and they had four children.

Survivors include her children, Rebecca (Jeff) Darnell of Arlington, Randall Williams of North Baltimore, Tamara (Dean) Fenimore of Arcadia and Brenda (Gary) Luther of Maumee.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov.14, 2017 at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME in Carey.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at the funeral home with the Rev. William Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dona L. Williams Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, 43316.

