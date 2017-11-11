Cathleen V. Ellison

Cathleen Vivian Ellison, 66 of Fostoria, passed away on Tuesday evening, November 7, 2017 at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

She was born on September 30, 1951 in Charlotte, MI, to Rodger and Vivian (Reynolds) Stroebel.

She is survived by her mother, Vivian of LaSalle, MI; children, Randel Ellison of Fostoria, Christopher (HeatherWebb) Ellison of Newport, MI, Nicholas (Angela) Ellison of Monroe, MI, Clinton (Amy) Ellison of Risingsun, OH, Joseph (Crisanta) Ellison of the Philippines, Dakota “Cody” Ellison of Fostoria and Montana Ellison of Fostoria; one brother, Duwayne “Duke” (Jodie) Stroebel of Wittemore, Michigan; one step-brother, Tim Carpenter of Michigan; two sisters, Charlene (Rob) Z of LaSalle, MI, and Colleen (Gary) Weirich of Swanton, OH; and one step-sister, Arlene Graham of Roaring Branch, PA.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, and again one hour prior to funeral services, which will begin 1 p.m. Monday, November 13, 2017 in the funeral home immediately following visitation.

Pastor William Bentley will officiate. Committal services and burial will follow in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Ellison family.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

