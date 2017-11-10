Cleo J. Bish, 80 of Fostoria, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the Toledo Hospital.

She was born January 3, 1937 in Fostoria, Ohio, to Melvin and Mary (Keith) McCullough. She married Walter A. Bish on January 3, 1957 in Fostoria, OH. He died July 3, 2005.

Surviving is a son, John (Iris) Bish of Ord, Nebraska; daughter, Sheryl (Dean) Manges of Carey; sisters, Edna Pessell of Arcadia and Francis (Don) Gottfried of Findlay; grandchildren, Carly (Eric), Rachel (Andy), Keith (Ellie), Jordan (Steve), Richard, Hannah, Larry, Marcus, Joel and Ian; and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Bish; daughter, Candace Gerritsen; brothers, Paul, Dean and Dale McCullough; and sisters, Delores Hawk, Jean Snyder, Lucille McDonald, Darlene Mitchem and Marlene Robinson.

A graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School, Cleo retired as a secretary at Fostoria Industries. She attended Assembly of God church in Fostoria and was a talented cake decorator years ago.

Funeral services will take place Monday, November 13, 2017 at noon at the Encounter (Assembly of God Church) in Fostoria, Ohio, with the Reverend Chuck Snelling officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 2-5 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria, Ohio.

Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

