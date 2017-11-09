Tamara K. Hoffman

Tamara K. “Tami” (Klotz) Hoffman, 52 of Mount Victory, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 6, 2017 at her home.

She was born on November 20, 1964. Her loving parents were Robert L. “Bob” and Sarah L. (Ulmer) Klotz of Risingsun. Tami first married Doug Davis and they later divorced. She then married Tony Hoffman on June 2, 2007 in Lakeside, Ohio.

Surviving Tami is her loving husband of 10 years, Tony; mother, Sarah Klotz of Risingsun; daughter, Jennifer Nicole Davis of Groveport, Ohio; sons, Ryan Michael Davis of Columbus, Blaze Anthony Hoffman of Upper Sandusky and Troy Joseph Hoffman-Lonsway of Centerburg, Ohio; brother, Robert A. Klotz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandson, Chase Michael Baumann; mothers-in-law, Kathy Hoffman of Fremont and Sonia Hoffman of Tiffin, Ohio; sister-in-law, Nicole Hoffman of Port Clinton; brothers-in-law, Jeremie (Summer) Hoffman of Fremont, Aaron (Lacey) Hoffman of Fremont and Michael Hoffman of Lindsay, Ohio; her loving furry companions, Clyde and Banjo; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; brother, Dennis L. Klotz; and grandparents, Edward and Luella Ulmer and Byron and Lillian Klotz.

Tami was a 1982 graduate of the Baptist Temple Academy in Fremont. She worked as a general manager at the Quality Inn in Upper Sandusky. Among many hobbies, Tami was an avid card player and her greatest love of all was her family and friends. Tami was a fun and loving person who will be missed by many.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio.

Additional visitation will be on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. at Barndt Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rodney Donohoo officiating.

Burial will be at Scott-Trinity Cemetery in Scott Township near Risingsun, and the procession will plan to leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to God’s Lifeline Food Pantry in Mount Victory.

Online condolences may be sent to Tami’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

