Betty Wells of Findlay passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at her home in Findlay.

She was born September 10, 1924 to the late Harold and Eula Ritter.

She is survived by one son, Thomas L. (Katharine) Wells of Findlay; four daughters, Bette Jo (Thomas) Hammer-Murphy of Findlay, Pamela L. (Anthony) Paulus of Tiffin, Paula S. Oman of Findlay and Jacki L. Wunderlin of Findlay; one sister, Lou Harruff of Lima; eight grandchildren, Nicole (David) Reed, Brenton (Stephanie) Hammer, Bennett (Laura) Paulus, Gino (Elizabeth) Paulus, Nathaniel (Melinda) Oman, Marley

Wunderlin and Thomas and Brittiney; and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son — Thomas’ twin brother — Tim Wells; three brothers; three sisters; and two grandchildren: Marisa Paulus and Colby Oman.

She graduated from Fostoria High School in 1942. She married Clarence “Joe” Wells on October 23, 1942 and he preceded her in death. They were able to celebrate “70” years of marriage on October 23, 2012. Betty spent her life as a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Betty was loved by many and no matter where you went you met people that knew her and had nothing but kind words to say about her.

Following is a poem that was written by one of her grandchild, Nichole Reed.

“You can shed tears that she’s gone or choose to smile because of the life she lived,

You can close your eyes and pray with all your might that she’ll come back or you can open your eyes and see all that she’s left behind,

You can remember her and only that she’s gone or you can cherish her memory by letting it live on,

Sorry you had to suffer so but that made it easier for us to let you go,

Knowing you’re with Dad, Tim, Colby, Marisa and extended family allowed us to wear a slight grin,

Give them a kiss from us and be on your way…till we meet again someday.”

Betty has requested that no service be held and her family will abide by her wishes. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and/or the Hancock County Humane Society.

