Nealy D. Stahl, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 5, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at Otterbein Portage Valley Retirement Community in Pemberville, Ohio.

He was born on April 24, 1927 in Bradner, Ohio, to the late Michael and Helen (Seiple) Stahl.

Nealy married Marilyn Janice Jordan in Bradner in 1954; she passed away on July 3, 1999.

Surviving Nealy are sons, Michael (Ann) Stahl of Fostoria and Kennith (Rita) Stahl of Helena; daughter, Kathy (Barry) Stahl-Groves of Northwood; brothers, John (Phyllis) Stahl of Bradner and George (Cindy) Stahl of Bradner; sisters, Delcie Reef of Moline, Jane Stiger of Bradner, Betty (Cal) Linkey of Bradner and Susan Wildman of Bradner; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Helen; loving wife, Marilyn; brother, Thomas Stahl; and sisters, Jean Stahl, Lois Ruble, Ruby Bickford, Erma Reinhart and Doris Markel.

Nealy was a 1945 graduate of Bradner High School and then served his country proudly in the Army during WWII. He then became a boiler maker and worked at Sun Refinery for many years.

Nealy was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338, a former Bradner councilman and a former volunteer fireman at the Bradner Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio.

Additional visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Father Mark Davis officiating.

Burial will be at Bradner Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338.

Immediately following, a bereavement luncheon will be take place at the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner.

Memorial donations may be made to the Albert Bowe American Legion or the Bradner Volunteer Fire Department.

