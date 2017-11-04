Jeanette F. Sours, 93 of Risingsun, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 3, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

She was born on July 4, 1924 in Gibsonburg, Ohio, to the late Dale and Bertha (Bingle) Sherrard. Jeanette married Russell E. Sours on March 28, 1948 in Helena, Ohio.

Surviving Jeanette is her loving husband of 69 years, Russell; son, Chris (Irene) Sours of New Riegel; daughters, Phyllis (Jerry) Burks of Pemberville, Pamela (Steven) Eyer of Bowling Green and Jennie Birch of Fostoria; sister, Florence McGilvary of Florida; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Bertha; and sisters, Jean Maatman and Mary Zimmerman.

Jeanette was a 1944 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and was a member of the High Street United Methodist Church in Fostoria, a former member of the former Risingsun American Legion Auxiliary and a former member of the Farm Bureau Council.

Jeanette was a Sunday School Teacher at the High Street United Methodist Church, where she was very much involved in other various activities. Among many hobbies she enjoyed volunteering at the Soup Kitchen in Fostoria, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her family.

Friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be on Monday, November 6, 2017 from 9:30″”10:30 a.m. at the High Street United Methodist Church, 243 W. High St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor James Sharrett officiating.

Burial will be at Scott-Trinity Cemetery, followed by a bereavement luncheon back at High Street United Methodist Church in Fostoria.

Memorial donations may be made to the High Street United Methodist Church Organ Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to Jeanette’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

