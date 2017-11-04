Ethel B. Amos, 96 of Bradner, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 3, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Fostoria, Ohio.

She was born on August 17, 1921 in Center Township, Ohio, to the late Harry E. and Thelma I. (Bowers) Brueggemeier. Ethel married Trontous F. Amos Jr. on August 16, 1941 in Bryan, Ohio; he passed away on July 3, 2008.

Surviving Ethel is her son, Tom (Linda) Amos of Oak Harbor; daughters, Beverly A. Keppler of Helena, Barbara (David) Lippert of Bradner and Judy Amos of Wayne; sister, Marilyn (Glenn) Hiser of Binghamton, New York; son-in-law, James Newman of Bradner; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Thelma; husband, Trontous; daughter, Jo Elizabeth Newman; brother, Harry Jr; and great-grandson, Lucius Elliott.

Ethel was a 1939 graduate of Montgomery Township High School where she was Valedictorian of her class, and then attended BGSU for three years. She became a teacher and taught at Lime City and Bradner Schools.

Ethel and Trontous were owner/operators of Amos Motors from 1945 to 1981 in Bradner. Ethel was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Auxiliary Post #338 in Bradner, a former member of the former Faith Calvary Church in Bradner, member of the Bradner United Methodist Church and a member of the First Baptist Church of Leisure Lakes in Lake Placid, Florida.

Ethel was a very special lady and would always send birthday cards to everyone she knew. Ethel’s family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at the Good Shepherd Nursing home and to Chaplain Jerry Copeland.

Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 from 10″”11 a.m. at the Bradner United Methodist Church, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne, followed by a bereavement luncheon at the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Bradner United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to Ethel’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

