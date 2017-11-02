Richard Mowery

Richard “Rick” Mowery, 68 of Fostoria, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

He was born August 22, 1949 in Tiffin to the late Robert and Marjorie (Keim) Mowery. He married Paulette (Stansbery) on December 24, 1969 in Bettsville.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to those whom he leaves behind to cherish his memory. He is survived by his wife, Paulette; children, Chad (April) Mowery of North Baltimore and Rachael (Chris) Carrel of Fostoria; six grandchildren, Wyatt, Casey and Everett Mowery, Brynn, Ethan and Chace Carrel; and two sisters, Marsha (Chris) Pelter of Colorado and Lynn Mowery of Tiffin.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Mowery; a brother, Ron Mowery; and a sister, Connie Jo Mowery.

Rick was a 1967 Upper Sandusky High School graduate. He went on to serve his country in the US Army, having served during the Vietnam Era, for which we are forever a grateful nation. He was a member of the Fostoria Baptist Church.

He was an appraiser with Appraisal Research Corp in Findlay for 30 years. In his leisure, Rick enjoyed watching football and was avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He also enjoyed playing cards, but bringing him the most enjoyment were his grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING FUNERAL HOME 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Funeral services will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the funeral home, Gary Gregory and Pastor Daniel Hicks, presiding.

Burial will follow in Pleasant Union Cemetery, Old Fort, Ohio, where the Fostoria United Veterans will provide military honors.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the American Cancer Society, Bridge Hospice, Findlay, or Fostoria Baptist Church, Fostoria.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

