Jodi L. Depinet-Rainey, 41 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Thursday, October 26, 2017 at her home.

She was born April 4, 1976 in Tiffin, Ohio, to Steven and Pamela Depinet. She married James R. Rainey on August 16, 1997 at St. Patrick & Andrew Church in Bascom.

Jodi is survived by parents, Steven and Pamela Depinet of Tiffin; brothers, Chad Depinet and Aaron (Megan) Depinet, both of Tiffin; and nieces and nephews, Blayne, Chelsey and Luke Depinet and Olivia, Emma and Sara Rainey.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rainey; sons, Austin and Cody Rainey; and daughter, Jessica Rainey.

Jodi was a bus driver for Seneca County Opportunity Center. She was a member of St. Patrick & Andrew Church in Bascom and attended St. John’s United Church of Christ, Fostoria.

A 1994 graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School, Jodi was a member of the Swine Sale Committee for Seneca County 4H and the Loudon Center Grange. She also volunteered as a track coach for the Special Olympics and enjoyed collecting Angels and Coca Cola items.

Funeral Services will be at the Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain Gym in Bascom, Ohio, on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. with Reverend David Culp, Father Tim Kummerer, Reverend Dean Durant, Pastor Amy Kinney and Reverend Terry Steinhauer officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, November 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain gym, 290 N. CR 7, Bascom, OH 44809.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the F.A.C.T., Special Olympics, H-L Band, Seneca County Jr. Fair Board and The Rainey-Depinet Memorial Fund at any Old Fort Bank.

Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

