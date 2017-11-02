Jessica D. Rainey

Jessica Denise Rainey, 7 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Thursday, October 26, 2017 at her home.

She was born June 15, 2010 in Tiffin, Ohio, to James and Jodi (Depinet) Rainey.

Jessica is survived by paternal grandparents, Robert and Susan Rainey of Fostoria; maternal grandparents, Steven and Pamela Depinet of Tiffin; and uncles, Matthew (Michelle) Rainey of Fostoria, Michael (Erin) Rainey of Ramona, Oklahoma, and Chad Depinet and Aaron (Megan) Depinet, both of Tiffin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Jodi Rainey; and brothers, Austin and Cody Rainey.

Jessica was a first grade student at Hopewell-Loudon. She loved to sing and dance. She also enjoyed coloring, writing and attending vacation Bible school.

She was a member of the HL Cloverbuds 4H Hog & Dairy and attended tumbling/gymnastics at “In Motion” dance school in Tiffin. She also was a member of St. Patrick & Andrew Church in Bascom where she attended CCD and attended St. John’s United Church of Christ, Fostoria.

Funeral services will be at the Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain Gym in Bascom, Ohio, on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. with Reverend David Culp, Father Tim Kummerer, Reverend Dean Durant, Pastor Amy Kinney and Reverend Terry Steinhauer officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, November 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain gym, 290 N. CR 7, Bascom, OH 44809.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the F.A.C.T., Special Olympics, H-L Band, Seneca County Jr. Fair Board and The Rainey-Depinet Memorial Fund at any Old Fort Bank.

Local arrangements are being handled by Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

