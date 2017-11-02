James R. Rainey, 46 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born August 3, 1971 in Fremont, Ohio, to Robert and Susan (Nitschke) Rainey. He married Jodi L. Depinet on August 16, 1997 at St. Patrick & Andrew Church in Bascom.

Jim is survived by parents, Robert and Susan Rainey of Fostoria; brothers, Matthew (Michelle) Rainey of Fostoria and Michael (Erin) Rainey of Ramona, OK; and nieces and nephews, Blayne, Chelsey and Luke Depinet and Olivia, Emma and Sara Rainey.

He is preceded by his wife, Jodi Rainey; sons, Austin and Cody Rainey; and daughter, Jessica Rainey.

Jim worked as a Flour Miller for Mennel Milling and also was a farmer. A 1990 graduate of Clyde High School, he was a member of the St. John’s United Church of Christ, the K of C Bowling League, Loudon Center Grange, St. John’s and Grange Dartball league and Swine committee for Seneca Co. 4H.

Jim also enjoyed farming and working.

Funeral Services will be at the Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain Gym in Bascom, Ohio, on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. with Reverend David Culp, Father Tim Kummerer, Reverend Dean Durant, Pastor Amy Kinney and Reverend Terry Steinhauer officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, November 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain gym, 290 N. CR 7, Bascom, OH 44809.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the F.A.C.T., Special Olympics, H-L Band, Seneca County Jr. Fair Board and The Rainey-Depinet Memorial Fund at any Old Fort Bank.

Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

