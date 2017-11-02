Cody S. Rainey

Cody Steven Rainey, 15 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born November 27, 2001 in Tiffin, Ohio, to James and Jodi (Depinet) Rainey.

He is survived by paternal grandparents, Robert and Susan Rainey of Fostoria; maternal grandparents, Steven and Pamela Depinet of Tiffin; and uncles, Matthew (Michelle) Rainey of Fostoria, Michael (Erin) Rainey of Ramona, Oklahoma, and Chad Depinet and Aaron (Megan) Depinet, both of Tiffin.

He is preceded in death by parents, James and Jodi Rainey; brother, Austin Rainey; and sister, Jessica Rainey.

Cody was a 10th-grade student at Hopewell-Loudon and a ember of St. Patrick & Andrew Church in Bascom where he attended CCD and attended St. John’s United Church of Christ, Fostoria. Cody was also a member of the HL 4H Hog & Dairy, Grange & St. John’s Dartball League, the Hopewell-Loudon Band and manager for the boys basketball team.

Cody enjoyed and spent lots of time caring for the yards and his chickens.

Funeral Services will be at the Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain Gym in Bascom, Ohio, on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. with Reverend David Culp, Father Tim Kummerer, Reverend Dean Durant, Pastor Amy Kinney and Reverend Terry Steinhauer officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, November 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain gym, 290 N. CR 7, Bascom, OH 44809.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the F.A.C.T., Special Olympics, H-L Band, Seneca County Jr. Fair Board and The Rainey-Depinet Memorial Fund at any Old Fort Bank.

Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

