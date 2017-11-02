Austin J. Rainey

Austin James Rainey, 19 of Fostoria, Ohio, died Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his home.

He was born September 27, 1998 in Tiffin, Ohio, to James and Jodi Rainey.

He is survived by paternal grandparents, Robert and Susan Rainey of Fostoria; maternal grandparents, Steven and Pamela Depinet of Tiffin; and uncles, Matthew (Michelle) Rainey of Fostoria, Michael (Erin) Rainey of Ramona, Oklahoma, and Chad Depinet and Aaron (Megan) Depinet, both of Tiffin.

He is preceded by his parents, James and Jodi Rainey; brother, Cody Rainey; and sister, Jessica Rainey.

Austin worked as a Bus Aide for Seneca County Opportunity Center. He was a member of St. Patrick & Andrew Church in Bascom where he was Confirmed and attended St. John’s United Church of Christ, Fostoria.

Austin was an 2017 graduate of Hopewell-Loudon High School, a FFA State Farmer, a member of the HL 4H Hog & Dairy, Grange & St. John’s Dartball League and K of C Tuesday night Bowling League.

Austin was a Cadet for the Bascom Volunteer Fire Department and loved Ohio State Football and John Deere tractors. Funeral Services will be at the Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain Gym in Bascom, Ohio, on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. with Reverend David Culp, Father Tim Kummerer, Reverend Dean Durant, Pastor Amy Kinney and Reverend Terry Steinhauer officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, November 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain gym, 290 N. CR 7, Bascom, OH 44809.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to the F.A.C.T., Special Olympics, H-L Band, Seneca County Jr. Fair Board and The Rainey-Depinet Memorial Fund at any Old Fort Bank.

Local arrangements were handled by the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

