Mercedes Flores

Mercedes “Meche” Flores, 83 of Fostoria, passed away at 10:54 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017 at ProMedica Fostoria Hospital.

She was born September 24, 1934 in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, to the late Hipolito and Magdelina (Luviano) Oliva. She married Paulo Flores on July 27, 1966 in Mexico City, Mexico, and he died June 18, 1992.

Surviving are six children, Hipolito Flores of Fostoria, Pedro (Dawn) Flores of Fremont, Patricia (Vince) Wesney of Norwalk, Monica Rodriguez of Fostoria, Miguel Flores of Fostoria and Marie (Marco) Coates of Fostoria; 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and six brothers and sisters.

Meche was a homemaker and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Findlay.

Memorial visitation will take place on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 533 US 23 Fostoria, Ohio 44830.

Burial is in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorials are suggested to the Watchtower at JW.org.

