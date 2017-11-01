Josephine A. Keckler

Josephine Ann Keckler, 88 of Tempe, Arizona, and formerly of Fostoria, Ohio, passed away on October 29, 2017.

She was born on September 30, 1929, the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Daugherty) Shultz, in Fostoria, Ohio.

Josephine was proceeded in death by husbands, Claude Keckler and C. Edward Warrington; sons, Duane Thomas Warrington and Terry Keckler; daughter, Janet (Keckler) Lawrence; a grandson, Andrew C. Warrington; and siblings, Lucille J. Bradford, Donald E. Shultz, Lois M. Shultz and Franklin J. Shultz.

Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Judy Russell of Fostoria, Ohio, Mary Bragg of Goshen, Indiana, and Shirley (Donald) Shultz of North Baltimore, Ohio; children, Steven Warrington and Linda Rice of Arizona, Kennen Keckler, Claudia Keckler, Ron Keckler and Tim Keckler; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

She worked as a Teller in the Banking industry for many years and relocated to Tempe, Arizona in 1997.

Moreover, she showed her love of God through the work she did for him throughout her life.

A Celebration of Josephine’s life will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Door Christian Fellowship, 707 East Broadway Road, Tempe, Arizona.

