Carlos L. Tey, 87 of Fostoria, died Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 4 a.m. at his residence.

He was born on November 27, 1929 in Weslaco, Texas. He was the son of the late Anistacio and Margarita (DeLeon) Tey. He married Delfina A. Amaya on January 29, 1950. She survives in Fostoria.

Also surviving are his six children, Jose Carlos (Kristan) Tey, Reynaldo Tey, David (Ilda) Tey, Noe Cosme (Delia) Tey, Daniel Tey and Margarita Sylvia (Byron) Fox; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and two brothers, David DeLeon and Jesse Hernandez.

He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Erica Marie Tey and Chriselda Tey; a great grandchild, Arianna Gizelle Tey; and five siblings, Perfecto E. Tey, Renee Hernandez, Beatrice Tey, Visenta Hernandez and Ramom Hernandez.

Carlos was a member of Four Square Gospel Church in Fostoria.

He retired in 1995 as a heavy equipment operator of the Ohio Operators Local 18.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and traveling, especially to Texas.

Visitation will be Friday, November 3, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey.

The funeral service will be Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home with Pastor Victor Carillo and Pastor Juan Salinas officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Four Square Gospel Church or a charity of donor’s choice in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to stombaughBatton.com.

