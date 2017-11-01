Bridgett K. Breech

Bridgett Kayla Breech, 33 of Dayton and formerly of Fostoria, passed away at 8:41 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2017 at Grandview Medical Center, Dayton.

She was born August 26, 1984 in Tiffin to Garold T. Breech and the late Christy L. Wheeler.

She married Michael Perin Jr. and he survives.

Also surviving is her father and stepmother, Garold (Lou) Breech of Fostoria; son, Elijah Perin; step-sister, Joella (Randy) Young of Findlay; step-brother, Matthew A. Cullison of Fostoria; paternal grandmother, Norma Breech of Fostoria; and maternal grandfather, Robert Dunn of California.

She is preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandfather, Gerald Wheeler; grandmother, Ida Marie Wheeler-Dunn; paternal grandfather, Bill Breech; and a brother, Joshua Breech.

Bridgett was 2002 graduate of Lakota High School. She enjoyed listening to music, writing poetry, drawing and attending concerts. She will be remembered as an outgoing person who had a distinct personality.

Bridgett loved her family, especially her son, Elijah.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME, 133 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria.

A funeral service will take place following visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Don Goodwin presiding.

The family requests that anyone attending dresses casual.

Memorials are suggested to the family c/o Hoening & Son Funeral Home, 133 W. Tiffin Street, Fostoria.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

